The Edgewood Lions Club has announced the return of its popular Senior Health Fair.

Its 2nd Annual Senior Health Fair is scheduled for July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edgewood Senior Center, located at 114 Quail Trail.

The health fair aims to provide valuable resources and information to seniors, their families and caregivers. Representatives will be on hand to discuss various senior services and care-related issues.

Attendees can benefit from a range of free health screenings, including vision screening, diabetes and blood pressure checks. Free eyeglass frames will also be available for those with a current prescription. In addition, the fair will feature information on other health and wellness topics.

For more information about the 2nd Annual Senior Health Fair, contact Lion K.R. Scott at info@edgewoodlions.org.